Firefox 91 Released As New ESR Base, HTTPS First Policy For Private Mode

Firefox 91.0 is out this morning as the latest monthly update to Mozilla's cross-platform web browser.
Firefox 91 is the newest "Extended Support Release" (ESR) meaning that it's maintained longer than the normal release cycle and thus a popular target for enterprises and other organizations. Firefox 78 is the current ESR release to this point, thus many changes between then and now for those that stick only to such releases.
Firefox 91 also now attempts HTTPS connections by default rather than HTTP when running in the private browsing mode, the simplified printing mode in Firefox has been restored, various small performance improvements, improved cookie clearing for site-wide data, Firefox on Linux now supports enterprise policies with Snap, and a variety of different developer API additions.
The newest Firefox release as usual can be downloaded from Mozilla.org.
Firefox 92 in September meanwhile we are already quite looking forward to in hopefully having AVIF image support on by default.
