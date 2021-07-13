Firefox 90 Released With FTP Support Removed, Better WebRender Software Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 13 July 2021
Mozilla has officially released Firefox 90.0 as the latest monthly update to their cross-platform web browser.

Changes with Firefox 90 include working hyperlinks when printing pages to PDFs, a new version of the SmartBlock feature for better privacy, various security fixes, FTP support has now been completely removed as planned, better WebRender performance for its software renderer, and with that the software WebRender should be used by most users now lacking hardware acceleration.

There are also a number of Windows-specific improvements with Firefox 90 and other platform-specific work as outlined in today's release notes. Firefox 90.0 isn't the most exciting release but at least from the Linux/non-Windows perspective nice to at least see more work going into WebRender.

Firefox 90 can be downloaded as usual at Mozilla.org.
