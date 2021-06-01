Firefox 89 Released With UI/UX Changes

Mozilla is kicking off June by shipping Firefox 89.0 with their latest revisions to their user interface.
With Firefox 89, Mozilla has been trying to modernize the core experience with a modern and more inviting UI. Among the changes are a simplified toolbar, cleaned up menus, updated prompts, tab enhancements, more cohesive colors, a non-native implementation of web form controls for faster page load performance, and a variety of other changes.
Firefox 89 also now supports the JavaScript Event Timing API, CSS forced-colors media query support, improved keyboard navigation within the developer/inspector area, and a variety of other enhancements.
Downloads and more details on Firefox 89.0 at Mozilla.org.
18 Comments