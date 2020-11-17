Firefox 83 Released With Warp'ed JavaScript, HTTPS-Only Mode Option
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 17 November 2020 at 10:20 AM EST. 2 Comments
Firefox 83.0 is now shipping as a notable update to the Mozilla web browser and this time around are some exciting changes.

Most notable with Firefox 83 is the SpiderMonkey "Warp" upgrade aiming to deliver better website responsiveness and other real-world JavaScript performance improvements. Mozilla describes the Warp benefits as "improved page load performance by up to 15%, page responsiveness by up to 12%, and reduced memory usage by up to 8%. We have replaced part of the JavaScript engine that helps to compile and display websites for you, improving security and maintainability of the engine at the same time."

Firefox 83 also ships with an option for an HTTPS-only mode whereby every Firefox connection aims to be secure and will warn the user should HTTPS not be supported. Firefox 83.0 is also rounded out by better picture-in-picture mode, search improvements, support for AcroForm for filling out PDF forms, support for Apple Silicon, CSS conic gradients, and other improvements.

More details on Firefox 83 and to download it via Mozilla.org.
