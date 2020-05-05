Firefox 76 Released With WebRender Improvements, Better Security

Firefox 76.0 is out today as the newest feature release to Mozilla's web browser.
On the Linux front one of the notable changes with Firefox 76 is enabling VA-API Wayland acceleration for all video codecs, building off the Wayland/VA-API work found in last month's Firefox 75.
Firefox 76.0 also features a variety of security improvements around account logins / password management, continued Picture-In-Picture video improvements, support for audio worklets for more advanced audio processing, continued roll-out of WebRender functionality, security improvements, and a variety of other improvements.
Download links and more details on Firefox 76 can be found via Mozilla.org.
