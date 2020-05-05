Firefox 76 Released With WebRender Improvements, Better Security
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 5 May 2020 at 03:55 PM EDT. 28 Comments
MOZILLA --
Firefox 76.0 is out today as the newest feature release to Mozilla's web browser.

On the Linux front one of the notable changes with Firefox 76 is enabling VA-API Wayland acceleration for all video codecs, building off the Wayland/VA-API work found in last month's Firefox 75.

Firefox 76.0 also features a variety of security improvements around account logins / password management, continued Picture-In-Picture video improvements, support for audio worklets for more advanced audio processing, continued roll-out of WebRender functionality, security improvements, and a variety of other improvements.

Download links and more details on Firefox 76 can be found via Mozilla.org.
