Firefox 76 + 77 Beta Web Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 11 May 2020 at 08:39 AM EDT. 6 Comments
MOZILLA --
Given last week's release of Firefox 76 and promoting 77 to beta, here are some fresh benchmarks of the recent Mozilla Firefox releases on Ubuntu Linux.

Over the weekend I ran a fresh round of tests on Firefox 74, 75, 76, and 77 beta 3 off an Intel Core i9 9900KS box.

Various Firefox browser benchmarks were run via the Phoronix Test Suite.

ARES-6 has been seeing improved performance on recent releases.

The Kraken JavaScript benchmark meanwhile has been fairly flat aside from 77 beta seeming to pull back slightly.

Firefox 77 Beta has ticked back up for Octane after sliding on the latest 76 stable release.

The HTML5 Canvasmark benchmark is sliding in the wrong direction...






But for most of the web browser benchmarks, no big surprises from Firefox 74 through 77 beta on this Intel Linux testing.



The WebAssembly performance on the latest Firefox releases were also flat in this quick round of Firefox Linux benchmarking.
6 Comments
Related News
Firefox 76 Released With WebRender Improvements, Better Security
Firefox 77 Nightly Adds Initial AV1 Image File Support (AVIF)
Mozilla Releases DeepSpeech 0.7 As Their Great Speech-To-Text Engine
WebGPU Support Begins Coming Together In Firefox Nightly Builds
Firefox 75 Released With Flatpak Support, Wayland Improvements
Firefox 76 Enabling VA-API Wayland Acceleration For All Video Codecs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.04 Released To Phase Out Python 2, GCC7 As Base Compiler
Valve Updates Steam Survey Data For April With A Slight Linux Increase
Intel Preparing Platform Monitoring Technology - Hardware Telemetry With Tiger Lake
Enlightenment 0.24 Alpha Released For This X11 Window Manager / Wayland Compositor
Firefox 76 Released With WebRender Improvements, Better Security
AMD Working With GNU Developers To Provide More Robust Runtime Detection For Better Performance
The Wayland Book Is Now Freely Available
LibreOffice On Windows Will Now Hard Require Clang For Performance Reasons