Firefox 76 + 77 Beta Web Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux

Given last week's release of Firefox 76 and promoting 77 to beta, here are some fresh benchmarks of the recent Mozilla Firefox releases on Ubuntu Linux.
Over the weekend I ran a fresh round of tests on Firefox 74, 75, 76, and 77 beta 3 off an Intel Core i9 9900KS box.
Various Firefox browser benchmarks were run via the Phoronix Test Suite.
ARES-6 has been seeing improved performance on recent releases.
The Kraken JavaScript benchmark meanwhile has been fairly flat aside from 77 beta seeming to pull back slightly.
Firefox 77 Beta has ticked back up for Octane after sliding on the latest 76 stable release.
The HTML5 Canvasmark benchmark is sliding in the wrong direction...
But for most of the web browser benchmarks, no big surprises from Firefox 74 through 77 beta on this Intel Linux testing.
The WebAssembly performance on the latest Firefox releases were also flat in this quick round of Firefox Linux benchmarking.
6 Comments