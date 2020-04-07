Firefox 75 Released With Flatpak Support, Wayland Improvements

Mozilla has released Firefox 75.0 as what is a big update for Linux users.
Firefox 75.0 ships with good Flatpak support as an easier means of deploying the web browser on the Linux desktop.
Also significant for Firefox 75 on Linux is Firefox on Wayland having full WebGL and working VA-API support as some long overdue improvements.
Firefox 75.0 also brings a number of search improvements, improved HTTPS compatibility, security fixes, support for the loading attribute on img elements to improve bandwidth/memory efficiency, and various other developer additions.
More details on Firefox 75.0 and download links via Mozilla.org.
