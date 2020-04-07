Firefox 75 Released With Flatpak Support, Wayland Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 7 April 2020 at 09:30 AM EDT. 24 Comments
MOZILLA --
Mozilla has released Firefox 75.0 as what is a big update for Linux users.

Firefox 75.0 ships with good Flatpak support as an easier means of deploying the web browser on the Linux desktop.

Also significant for Firefox 75 on Linux is Firefox on Wayland having full WebGL and working VA-API support as some long overdue improvements.

Firefox 75.0 also brings a number of search improvements, improved HTTPS compatibility, security fixes, support for the loading attribute on img elements to improve bandwidth/memory efficiency, and various other developer additions.

More details on Firefox 75.0 and download links via Mozilla.org.
24 Comments
Related News
Firefox 76 Enabling VA-API Wayland Acceleration For All Video Codecs
Benchmarks Of Firefox 74 + Firefox 75 Beta On Linux
Firefox 74 Begins Rolling Out With DNS-Over-HTTPS, Disabling TLS 1.0/1.1
Mozilla Making Progress With Offering Firefox As A Flatpak On Linux
Firefox 75 On Wayland Now To Have Full WebGL, Working VA-API Acceleration
Mozilla Firefox 73 Now Available
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Questions The Not So Glorious Driver For That Funky Looking RGB Mouse
Linux 5.6 Ships With Broken Intel WiFi Driver After Network Security Fixes Go Awry
Linux 5.6 Kernel Released With WireGuard, USB4, New AMD + Intel Hardware Support
Ada++ Wants To Make The Ada Programming Language More Accessible
WireGuard 1.0.0 Christened As A Modern Secure VPN Alternative To OpenVPN/IPsec
GNU Guix Wants To Replace The Linux-Libre Kernel With The Hurd Micro-Kernel
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta Released
NIR Vectorization Lands In Mesa 20.1 For Big Intel Graphics Performance Boost