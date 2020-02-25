Firefox 74 Begins Rolling Out With DNS-Over-HTTPS, Disabling TLS 1.0/1.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 10 March 2020 at 07:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
While we are very excited for Firefox 75 with Wayland and video acceleration improvements along with maturing Flatpak support, out today is Firefox 74.0 as the newest version of Mozilla's web browser.

Firefox 74.0 is the release offering DNS-over-HTTPS support with Cloudflare as the default DNS resolver, TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 support is now disabled, sandbox security improvements, CSS text-underline-position support, implementing the JavaScript optional chaining operator, and many other developer improvements. The DNS over HTTPS is enabled by default for users in the United States with Firefox 74 while others can turn it on manually. While Cloudflare is the default DNS resolver, NextDNS can also be selected as another option. The roll-out began in late February and more details on Mozilla's DoH work via this blog post.

This release also marks the successful transition of Mozilla's four week release cycles for Firefox. So at least the very exciting Firefox 75 is now just four weeks away.

Firefox 74.0 for Linux can be downloaded from Mozilla FTP.
