Chrome 80 Against Firefox 74/75 Performance On Linux

Complementing the Firefox 73 vs. 74 vs. 75 Beta benchmarks on Ubuntu Linux from AMD Ryzen this week, here are those numbers side-by-side with the Google Chrome 80 web-browser for putting the performance into more perspective.
On the same Ryzen 9 3950X system with Ubuntu are the numbers for Firefox 73/74/75 both out-of-the-box and with WebRender force-enabled compared to Chrome 80 stable.
Various browser benchmarks were run via the Phoronix Test Suite.
ARES-6 continues to dominate with Chrome on Linux.
Mozilla's own Kraken benchmark has a slight advantage for Firefox still over Chrome.
While for Octane, Chrome is the big winner.
The WebXPRT results are effectively tied.
Chrome has a huge lead in Basemark.
Chrome 80 has the same issue with Firefox WebRender-enabled for the CanvasMark benchmark with it actually hurting the performance when using AMD Radeon graphics on Linux. The Intel Linux driver illustrates better performance normally with Chrome and Firefox WebRender for this graphics heavy test. The MotionMark test was also failing with Chrome, similar to Firefox WR.
Firefox does lead in the CSS-focused StyleBench benchmark.
While Chrome 80 wins easily with JetStream 2.0.
Lastly, Firefox tends to perform very well with the WebAssembly benchmarks.
