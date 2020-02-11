Mozilla Firefox 73 Now Available
Mozilla Firefox 73 is available this morning as the latest update to this open-source cross-platform web browser.

Firefox 73.0 isn't the most exciting feature release but adds support for setting a default zoom level across all web content/sites, improved high-contrast mode support, better audio quality when playing back audio at different speeds, a security fix within IonMonkey, support for using NextDNS as an alternative to Cloudflare for DNS over HTTPS, better detection of legacy text encodings, and other minor work.

On the developer front is the reporting of CORS errors in the console, support for text and regular expression searching within the console, support for CSS overscroll behavior, SVG letter-spacing/word-spacing support, and other additions.

Firefox 73.0 can be downloaded from Mozilla FTP.

Moving ahead, Mozilla is shifting to the new Firefox four-week release cycle. Firefox 73.0 web browser benchmarks will be up soon on Phoronix.
