Firefox 72 Released With Picture-In-Picture Video Support Working On Linux

Firefox 72 is now available from Mozilla's FTP server as their first release of 2020 and ahead of their more aggressive release cycle moving forward.
With Firefox 71 came a "picture in picture" mode that allows videos to play above different tabs, but the initial implementation was limited to Microsoft Windows. Now this picture-in-picture mode is working for Linux as well as macOS in Firefox 72. This handy feature should be all ready to go for the Linux desktop!
Firefox 72 also now blocks fingerprinting scripts by default, better handling of notification request prompts, CSS Shadow Parts and CSS Motion Path support, support for the JavaScript nullish coalescing operator (the ??), and various other additions.
Firefox 72 for Linux can be downloaded here. Benchmarks up shortly.
1 Comment