On Friday I published two years worth of Mozilla Firefox benchmarks in re-testing every browser release from Firefox 57 through Firefox 71 stable as well as the latest beta/alpha releases. One of the questions that came out of that was seeing the current Chrome performance on Linux against Firefox, so here are some fresh numbers there.
In not having previously provided benchmarks of the new Chrome 79, here are benchmarks of the newly-minted Chrome 79 stable up against the recent Firefox 71 release. Firefox 71 was tested both out-of-the-box on the Ubuntu 19.10 desktop and when enabling WebRender.
This round of tests was done on an Intel Ice Lake powered Dell laptop.
Chrome 79 continued to outperform Firefox 71 on many of the tests done via the Dell XPS 7390 with Ubuntu 19.10...
WebXPRT was one of the few tests where Firefox was faster. WebRender meanwhile obviously shows a difference in tests with heavy DOM interactions.
These results aren't anything unusual compared to our recent Chrome vs. Firefox benchmarks.
MotionMark is one of the relevant tests showing the significant potential of Mozilla's WebRender in workloads that are graphics intensive.
Firefox continues running well in this CSS style benchmark.
Another win for Firefox was recorded in the WebAssembly benchmark.
Chrome was still around 20% faster than Firefox based on the geometric mean of all the browser tests carried out this round, but at least WebRender can help cut into that lead for Mozilla fans.
Add A Comment