Firefox 71 Doesn't Do Much For Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 28 October 2019 at 07:07 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Following last week's release of Firefox 70 and Chrome 78 I posted some fresh Linux web browser benchmarks where the Mozilla browser continued to get beat severely by Google on Linux. But is the situation any better with Firefox 71 in beta? Not really.

The Firefox 71 beta released last week brings a new kiosk mode, a picture-in-picture mode for video playback on Windows, a redesigned about:config, a new certificate viewer, and other changes. But, unfortunately, nothing major in terms of performance.

I ran some benchmarks of Firefox 71 Beta 4 compared to the earlier Firefox releases both out-of-the-box and when forcing WebRender.








No real changes besides some slight work on WebRender in its relevant tests. So compared to the recent Firefox vs. Chrome benchmarks, Chrome will still win easily over Firefox 71 when the time comes.
