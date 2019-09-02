Firefox 69 Gearing Up For Release With Linux Performance Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 2 September 2019 at 10:28 AM EDT. 9 Comments
Firefox 69.0 is set to be officially released tomorrow but for those eager to upgrade the release binaries have now hit their FTP server.

Firefox 69 isn't the most exciting Mozilla web browser update in recent times but we've found it to at least provide better Linux performance for Firefox both out-of-the-box and when making use of the WebRender code path.

Other changes for Firefox 69.0 are mostly catering to macOS and Windows platform specific changes though one visible alteration is that Adobe Flash content will now always ask users before activating Flash content on a web page.

There are also various developer additions including new SVG, JavaScript and CSS capabilities. One JavaScript change worth mentioning is that public class fields support is enabled by default.

Ahead of the official release announcement, Firefox 69.0 can be fetched from Mozilla.org FTP.
