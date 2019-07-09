Firefox 68 Released With JavaScript BigInt Support, Good WebRender Linux Performance

Mozilla rolled out Firefox 68.0 as the newest version of their web-browser.
Firefox 68 brings JavaScript BigInt support for being able to store very large numbers, similar to Google's Chrome addition last year.
Firefox 68 also continues working on WebRender/Quantum code. Based on our early beta testing, Firefox 68 with WebRender is performing very well.
Firefox 68 also has various web compatibility improvements, different developer tool enhancements, restricting some APIs to not being allowed over non-secure (non-HTTPS) protocols, and other refinements.
More details on Firefox 68.0 via hacks.mozilla.org.
