Firefox 68 vs. Chrome 76 Linux Web Browser Performance Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 2 August 2019 at 07:38 AM EDT. 19 Comments
With this week's release of the Chrome 76 web browser, here are some fresh benchmarks of that latest Google web browser release compared to Firefox 68 on Ubuntu Linux.

This round of testing was with Firefox 68 and Chrome 76 both with new profiles and without any browser plug-ins. The Firefox 68 testing was both stock and then repeated when forcing WebRender to be enabled. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X box running Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with Radeon RX 560 was used for testing.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite various common browser benchmarks were used for looking at this latest web browser performance on Linux.








Chrome swept all of the benchmarks this round...

Enabling WebRender on Firefox 68 at least boosted the performance by about 13%, but Chrome 76 still led overall by a huge margin.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

