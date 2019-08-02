With this week's release of the Chrome 76 web browser, here are some fresh benchmarks of that latest Google web browser release compared to Firefox 68 on Ubuntu Linux.
This round of testing was with Firefox 68 and Chrome 76 both with new profiles and without any browser plug-ins. The Firefox 68 testing was both stock and then repeated when forcing WebRender to be enabled. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X box running Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with Radeon RX 560 was used for testing.
Via the Phoronix Test Suite various common browser benchmarks were used for looking at this latest web browser performance on Linux.
Chrome swept all of the benchmarks this round...
Enabling WebRender on Firefox 68 at least boosted the performance by about 13%, but Chrome 76 still led overall by a huge margin.
