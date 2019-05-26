Firefox 68 Integrates BigInt Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 26 May 2019 at 12:02 AM EDT. 5 Comments
In addition to Firefox 68's WebRender slated to deliver much better performance, another headlining feature of this next Mozilla Firefox web-browser update is BigInt support.

BigInts are a new JavaScript primitive for integers that are suffixed with an n and can handle values up to 253 in value. BigInt supports interoperability with systems using 64-bit numbers and has been supported similarly by Google's Chrome web browser since last year.

More details on the BigInt support coming to Firefox 68 can be found via this blog post by developer Andy Wingo.

Firefox 68.0 is currently in beta with the official release expected in early July. Firefox 68.0 is also slated to offer enhancements to different UI elements, a "Recommended Extensions" program to find endorsed extensions, expanded color-space support, and a rewritten AwesomeBar using just HTML/CSS/JS. More details on the 68.0 beta changes via the release notes.
