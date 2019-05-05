After a long weekend, Mozilla has released Firefox 66.0.4 to address the glaring omission on Friday that led to most browser add-ons getting disabled due to an expired certificate used for signing these plug-ins.
Firefox 66.0.4 is available this afternoon and has a new certificate in place so it should restore support for all the browser add-ons that expired at midnight on Friday. There have been workarounds to disable the signing check and Mozilla began pushing out an updated certificate on Saturday, but Firefox 66.0.4 is for those using distribution/OS packages of Firefox that don't see automatic updates, etc.
Go forth and grab Firefox 66.0.4 from Mozilla FTP if you use add-ons and were affected by the issue.
9 Comments