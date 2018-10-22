Ahead of the expected official release announcement tomorrow, Firefox 63.0 is now available from the Mozilla servers.
Firefox 63.0 is notable for Linux desktop users in that WebExtensions now run in their own processes. There are a number of other changes though that benefit exclusively macOS and Windows users.
Some of the smaller work in Firefox 63 includes support for Web Components custom elements and shadow DOM, various Developer Tools refinements, and the usual churn of new JavaScript/CSS additions.
Firefox 63 can be fetched from Mozilla.org ahead of the official release announcement that should be out by tomorrow.
