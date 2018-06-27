Firefox 62.0 Beta Brings CSS Variable Fonts, "Clear Site Data & Cookies" Option
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 27 June 2018 at 11:12 AM EDT. 4 Comments
MOZILLA --
Following yesterday's release of Firefox 61, Mozilla pumped Firefox 62 into the beta channel.

Firefox 62 adds a "Clear Site Data & Cookies" button to the popup next to the address bar for making it easy to delete a site's local data for the current web-site. Firefox 62.0 beta also adds a button to the hamburger menu for toggling tracking protection, more customization options for the new tab page sections, and now supports CSS Variable Fonts.

The variable fonts support was previously added to Chrome 62 and via the OpenType Variable Fonts specification allows for multiple font faces within a font family to be combined into a single font file.

Firefox 62 for Android is also enabling the Speech Synthesis API by default for text-to-speech support.

Bugs pertaining to Wayland support have also been addressed recently in Firefox though several open items remain. It looks like a great Firefox Wayland experience is near, but not quite ready for Firefox 62.

More details on the Firefox 62.0 Beta via Mozilla.org.

Firefox 62.0 is expected to be formally released in early September.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mozilla News
Firefox 61 Releasing Today With Performance Improvements, Accessibility Inspector
Firefox Developers Still Hesitant About Using EGL Over GLX On X11 Linux
Firefox 61 Beta Brings Quantum CSS Improvements, Faster Tab Switching
Firefox 60 Released With New Enterprise Features, Web Authentication / Yubikey Support
Firefox Reality: Linux-Supported Browser For AR/VR Mixed Reality
Firefox 60 Is In Beta With Web Authentication & Policy Engine Support
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns