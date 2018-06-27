Following yesterday's release of Firefox 61, Mozilla pumped Firefox 62 into the beta channel.
Firefox 62 adds a "Clear Site Data & Cookies" button to the popup next to the address bar for making it easy to delete a site's local data for the current web-site. Firefox 62.0 beta also adds a button to the hamburger menu for toggling tracking protection, more customization options for the new tab page sections, and now supports CSS Variable Fonts.
The variable fonts support was previously added to Chrome 62 and via the OpenType Variable Fonts specification allows for multiple font faces within a font family to be combined into a single font file.
Firefox 62 for Android is also enabling the Speech Synthesis API by default for text-to-speech support.
Bugs pertaining to Wayland support have also been addressed recently in Firefox though several open items remain. It looks like a great Firefox Wayland experience is near, but not quite ready for Firefox 62.
More details on the Firefox 62.0 Beta via Mozilla.org.
Firefox 62.0 is expected to be formally released in early September.
4 Comments