Firefox 60 Is In Beta With Web Authentication & Policy Engine Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 14 March 2018 at 02:54 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MOZILLA --
With Firefox 59 having shipped that means Firefox 60 is now officially in beta.

Firefox 60.0 beta has been rolled out to beta users on Pi day with an assortment of improvements, the two biggest being Web Authentication and Policy Engine.

The Web Authentication support allows the use of USB tokens for authentication to web sites. This Web Authentication API has been a long time coming as part of the W3C and with Firefox 60 will be initial support. The latest development builds of Google's Chrome also has this Web Authentication API in initial form.

The Firefox Policy Engine is for customizing Firefox deployments in enterprise environments. Details on that via the Mozilla Developer Wiki. The timing of this Policy Engine support is good since Firefox 60 is the next ESR release for extended support.

Other changes in Firefox 60.0 beta include the new Firefox Quantum CSS engine being used to render the browser's user-interface, enhanced camera privacy indicators, support for promises with IndexedDB transactions, and more.

There doesn't appear to be anything new with regards to Wayland support in Firefox 60 Beta.

Firefox 60.0 should be officially released in early May.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mozilla News
Firefox 59 Prepped For Release: Nukes GTK2 Code, Still Prepping For Wayland
Mozilla Servo Team To Begin Focusing On VR / Mixed Reality
Rust 1.24 Released With "rustfmt" Preview & Incremental Compilation By Default
GFX-RS Continues Advancing For High-Performance, Portable Graphics In Rust
Firefox 59 Might Ship With Working Wayland Support
Firefox 58 Arrives With Continued Speed Optimizations
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
Debian 9.4 Stretch Released
Windows 10 Spring Update Bringing WSL Unix Sockets Support, OpenSSH / Curl / Tar Support