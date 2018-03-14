Firefox 60 Is In Beta With Web Authentication & Policy Engine Support

With Firefox 59 having shipped that means Firefox 60 is now officially in beta.
Firefox 60.0 beta has been rolled out to beta users on Pi day with an assortment of improvements, the two biggest being Web Authentication and Policy Engine.
The Web Authentication support allows the use of USB tokens for authentication to web sites. This Web Authentication API has been a long time coming as part of the W3C and with Firefox 60 will be initial support. The latest development builds of Google's Chrome also has this Web Authentication API in initial form.
The Firefox Policy Engine is for customizing Firefox deployments in enterprise environments. Details on that via the Mozilla Developer Wiki. The timing of this Policy Engine support is good since Firefox 60 is the next ESR release for extended support.
Other changes in Firefox 60.0 beta include the new Firefox Quantum CSS engine being used to render the browser's user-interface, enhanced camera privacy indicators, support for promises with IndexedDB transactions, and more.
There doesn't appear to be anything new with regards to Wayland support in Firefox 60 Beta.
Firefox 60.0 should be officially released in early May.
