Firefox 58 Arrives With Continued Speed Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 23 January 2018 at 10:09 AM EST. 9 Comments
Mozilla has set free Firefox 58.0 today as their latest "Firefox Quantum" release that continues work on being a performant web browser.

Firefox 58.0 rolls out its new two-tiered compiler for faster WebAssembly, better tracking protection support, graphics engine improvements, better bookmarking on Android, an improved screenshot tool, and other enhancements.

Those wishing to learn more about the highlights of Firefox 58.0 can do so via the Mozilla blog. Firefox 58.0 can be fetched from Mozilla.org.

Meanwhile for Linux users its with Firefox 59.0 where they are hitting the milestone of dropping GTK2 support.
