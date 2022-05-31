Firefox 101 Released With Few Notable Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 31 May 2022 at 05:22 AM EDT.
Mozilla Firefox 101 is officially meeting the world today. One week after Google's Chrome 102, it's now time for Mozilla's new monthly update on the Gecko side with Firefox 101.

For end-users there is hardly anything to get excited over with Firefox 101. On the developer side Firefox 101 has the CSS prefers-contrast media feature available by default, new CSS viewport sizes have been introduced, HTMLInputElement.showPicker() is now supported, constructable stylesheets are now supported, and AV1 codec parameters are now properly parsed in media support queries. The details on the developer-focused additions with Firefox 101 can be found via developer.mozilla.org.


Aside from that there isn't much to get excited about with today's Firefox 101 release. Downloads of Firefox 101 while awaiting the formal release debut can be found via the Mozilla.org server.
