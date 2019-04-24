Google's Filament Real-Time PBR Engine Updated With New Features

Filament is Google's real-time physically based rendering engine that supports Android along with Linux and all other major platforms, including a target for WebAssembly+WebGL. Filament 1.2.0 was released on Tuesday as the latest step forward for this PBR rendering engine.
Filament 1.2.0 features various tooling and engine improvements, improves render target management, squeezes better performance out of the job system, support for compressed textures from its JavaScript API, more JavaScript bindings were also added, the Vulkan rendering support now can handle RGB textures, and there are a variety of other rendering advancements.
More details on Filament 1.2 can be found via the release notes. Those unfamiliar with Google's Filament rendering engine can learn more at the project site.
