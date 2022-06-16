Feral Publishes Linux Port Of Total War: WARHAMMER III
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 16 June 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Feral Interactive today released their native Linux port of Total War: WARHAMMER III for Linux gamers.

Feral previously ported prior games in the Total War franchise to Linux. Total War: WARHAMMER III was released for Windows back in 2022 while now Feral Interactive has published the native Linux port. Via ProtonDB.com the Steam Play usage as the Windows game running under Proton is rated as "Gold" status. The Steam Play / Windows version has the added ability of cross-OS play while the Feral port is limited to users of the same OS/platform.


The Linux system requirements are listed as recommending a GeForce GTX 1070 or better or an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or better. The minimum Linux requirements are listed as a GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 470. This native Linux port does rely on Vulkan for rendering.


More details on Feral's Total War: WARHAMMER III Linux port via FeralInteractive.com. I'll be checking out this game to see how well it works for benchmarking purposes on Linux.
Add A Comment
Related News
Godot 4.0 Alpha 10 Brings Temporal AA
SDL Adds Initial Support For LoongArch
SDL Adds A DirectX 12 Renderer Backend
FEX-Emu 2206 Released For Enjoying x86/x86_64 Apps & Games On Arm
Open 3D Engine 22.05 Released With New Features
Godot 4.0 Alpha 8 Game Engine Released With Some Nice Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Apple M1 Affected By "PACMAN" Hardware Vulnerability In Arm Pointer Authentication
Blender 3.2 Debuts With AMD GPU Linux Rendering Support
GitLab Now The Main Development Platform For Wine
Ubuntu Deciding How To Tame Their systemd-oomd Killing Experience
Ubuntu Working To Provide Good Support For The VisionFive Low-Cost RISC-V Board
PipeWire 0.3.52 Released To Continue Enhancing Linux Audio/Video Streams
With A Few Lines Of Code, AMD's Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 5.20
GNOME's Mutter Variable Rate Refresh Support Closer To Being Merged