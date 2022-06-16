Feral Publishes Linux Port Of Total War: WARHAMMER III

Feral Interactive today released their native Linux port of Total War: WARHAMMER III for Linux gamers.
Feral previously ported prior games in the Total War franchise to Linux. Total War: WARHAMMER III was released for Windows back in 2022 while now Feral Interactive has published the native Linux port. Via ProtonDB.com the Steam Play usage as the Windows game running under Proton is rated as "Gold" status. The Steam Play / Windows version has the added ability of cross-OS play while the Feral port is limited to users of the same OS/platform.
The Linux system requirements are listed as recommending a GeForce GTX 1070 or better or an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or better. The minimum Linux requirements are listed as a GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 470. This native Linux port does rely on Vulkan for rendering.
More details on Feral's Total War: WARHAMMER III Linux port via FeralInteractive.com. I'll be checking out this game to see how well it works for benchmarking purposes on Linux.
