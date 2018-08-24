Feral Teasing New Linux/macOS Port; Feral Interactive Has A New Shareholder
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 24 August 2018 at 03:31 PM EDT.
It's a busy week for Linux gaming with the Wine/Proton-based Steam Play from Valve, continued graphics driver improvements, and some activity in the Feral camp.

Feral Interactive has taken to Twitter to tease a new port that's coming to Linux and macOS. They tweeted, "5PM on a Friday, we're getting ready for the #BankHolidayWeekend to start, and the Feral Radar decides to kick into life with a new blip for macOS and Linux. Well, whatever. We'll fix that rusty old thing on Tuesday. Okay, bye!"



There is indeed a new entry on their upcoming tracker with a hint of "Working with Fire and Steel."

In other news, it's worth pointing out Feral Interactive has a new shareholder that was reported yesterday. In fact, seemingly their only second shareholder since Feral Interactive was incorporated in 1999.

Feral has filed their annual confirmation statement with UK's Companies House. They do it each year around this time, but what's interesting is now a second shareholder... David Stephen, the founder of Feral Interactive, has always been the sole shareholder as far as I can tell since the initial issuance of 100,000 shares.

But now being reported to have 10,000 shares of the company is Caroline Keppel-Palmer with David Stephen retaining the other 90,000 shares. Last month is when Feral also notified this regulatory body that Caroline Anne Keppel-Palmer was appointed as a secretary of the organization. (Previous secretaries at Feral do not appear to have been shareholders according to the public records.) All the information for Caroline Keppel-Palmer points her as being a longtime entrepreneur but largely out of the tech space.

We'll see if any changes are coming to Feral or if they have any comment after their bank holiday. Though unless it was done with knowing in advance about Valve's Steam Play, this new Feral shareholder appears to have been in the works for at least several weeks already; it's just coincidence their regulatory filing always happens around this time. Their UK data can be found here for anyone wanting to do some weekend research.
