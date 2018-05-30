Feral's Former Linux Team Lead Is Now Working For Unity
30 May 2018
Earlier this month Feral's Linux team lead left the company after a triumphant five years at the company leading the Linux game porting team through titles such as HITMAN, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and Rise of the Tomb Raider. It turns out he's now working for Unity Technologies.

Marc Di Luzio was the Linux Group Lead at Feral Interactive for most of the time since joining the UK Mac/Linux game porting company in 2013. When departing Feral he hadn't commented on his next adventure, but his LinkedIn was just updated to indicate he's now working at Unity Technologies in a software development capacity.


He hasn't indicated whether he has taken up any Linux-specific role at Unity, but it wouldn't be surprising given his past at Feral. With Unity on Linux generally being in good standing already, we'll count it as a win regardless to have another developer there who is passionate about Linux and cross-platform gaming.
