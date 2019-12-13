Feral's Lead Vulkan Developer Leaves The Company For Sony
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 13 December 2019
Last year one of Feral's top Linux developers left the company and now another top developer has sadly left the game porting firm.

Alex Smith who oversaw Feral's Vulkan support has left the UK-based game porting company. Alex had been leading their Vulkan development for the past three years as well as working on some of their Nintendo Switch ports.

He announced via Twitter that he's leaving and ultimately joining Sony/PlayStation.

While it's a loss for Feral, they at least have a great Direct3D-to-Vulkan layer in place and are still hard at work on future Linux game ports.


Feral's future work items continue to be teased here.

Best of luck to Alex Smith on his future endeavors and the great Linux/Vulkan work he accomplished at Feral.
