Feral's Lead Vulkan Developer Leaves The Company For Sony

Alex Smith who oversaw Feral's Vulkan support has left the UK-based game porting company. Alex had been leading their Vulkan development for the past three years as well as working on some of their Nintendo Switch ports.
He announced via Twitter that he's leaving and ultimately joining Sony/PlayStation.
Sad to say today is my last day at Feral. It's been an awesome 3 years leading our Vulkan development, and working on our first Switch ports - thanks to everyone at Feral for being fantastic to work with, and to the Linux gaming community for playing all the ports I've worked on!— Alex Smith (@aejsmith) December 13, 2019
While it's a loss for Feral, they at least have a great Direct3D-to-Vulkan layer in place and are still hard at work on future Linux game ports.
We may have a few Linux games planned for 2020... 😉— Feral Interactive (@feralgames) December 12, 2019
Feral's future work items continue to be teased here.
Best of luck to Alex Smith on his future endeavors and the great Linux/Vulkan work he accomplished at Feral.