Feral Releases "GameMode" System Tool For Linux, Currently Sets CPU Scaling Governor

Ahead of this month's Rise of the Tomb Raider Linux release, Feral Interactive has released a new system tool for Linux called GameMode.
GameMode is an open-source tool intended to deliver the best performance out of their Linux games. GameMode does handy things like tells the CPU to automatically run in the performance governor mode rather than ondemand/powersave modes. GameMode consists of a daemon (gamemoded) and a library (libgamemode) so that games can tell the daemon when they would like to be put into performance mode, etc.GameMode currently relies upon systemd.
So far GameMode is mostly about just ensuring your CPU's frequency scaling governor is set to "performance", but the tool is open-source so other performance tweaks could be added and now at least the infrastructure is in place. The code to this new tool is hosted on GitHub.
Feral Interactive will be integrating this tool into the upcoming Rise of the Tomb Raider Linux release.
