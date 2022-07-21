Feral Releases GameMode 1.7

The Linux game porters at Feral Interactive have released GameMode 1.7 as the newest version of their daemon that can ensure your CPU frequency scaling governor is set to "performance" mode, among other system performance optimizations, automatically when launching games.With GameMode 1.7 there is now "gamemodelist" that shows all processes loaded with the GameMode shared library. Running gamemodelist will show Wine, Steam, and various games that may be running and making use of GameMode.

GameMode 1.7 now launches executables using the PATH environment variable rather than assuming /usr/bin. GameMode 1.7 additionally has a basic gamemode.conf that creates the gamemode group. There are also documentation updates and various minor bug-fixes.Downloads and more details on GameMode 1.7 via GitHub