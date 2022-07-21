Feral Releases GameMode 1.7

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 21 July 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
The Linux game porters at Feral Interactive have released GameMode 1.7 as the newest version of their daemon that can ensure your CPU frequency scaling governor is set to "performance" mode, among other system performance optimizations, automatically when launching games.

With GameMode 1.7 there is now "gamemodelist" that shows all processes loaded with the GameMode shared library. Running gamemodelist will show Wine, Steam, and various games that may be running and making use of GameMode.


GameMode 1.7 now launches executables using the PATH environment variable rather than assuming /usr/bin. GameMode 1.7 additionally has a basic gamemode.conf that creates the gamemode group. There are also documentation updates and various minor bug-fixes.

Downloads and more details on GameMode 1.7 via GitHub.
3 Comments
Related News
Epic Games Joins The Open 3D Foundation
Xonotic 0.8.5 Improves This Prominent Open-Source Game
SDL 2.23.1 Released With SDL2 Switching To A New Versioning Scheme
Feral Publishes Linux Port Of Total War: WARHAMMER III
Godot 4.0 Alpha 10 Brings Temporal AA
SDL Adds Initial Support For LoongArch
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Benchmarking The Linux 5.19 Kernel Built With "-O3 -march=native"
Fedora 37 Hopes To Have A Preview Of The New Web-Based Install UI
Xfce's Xfwm4 Sees Wayland Port With Wlroots
The Current Retbleed Performance Costs With An AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
An Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Fix Is Coming For A Very Annoying & Serious APT Problem
DXVK 1.10.2 Released With Many Game Fixes, Performance Optimizations
Oh GuC: Intel ADL-P Graphics On Linux 5.19 Will Break Unless You Also Upgrade Firmware
Igalia Working Towards Faster 2D Rendering For Older Raspberry Pi Boards