Feral developers released a new version of their GameMode Linux game performance optimization daemon/client this weekend in order to allow this update to land in the upcoming Fedora Workstation 31. GameMode 1.4 offers up many features including new interfaces for allowing better GNOME integration and thus the Fedora interest in seeing this version in their autumn Linux distribution update.
GameMode 1.4 exposes new D-Bus interfaces for use by external tools like its GNOME Shell extension, I/O priority and niceness optimizations are now applied to the entire game process rather than just a thread, the GameMode daemon now automatically reloads the configuration file, and there is also support for Flatpak by using the client library within a Flatpak'ed game and then communicating with the system daemon via a Flatpak portal.
GameMode 1.4 is also now using libdbus rather than ssd-bus, support for the GAMEMODERUNEXEC environment variable for extra commands, and other fixes and improvements.
More details on GameMode 1.4 via GitHub.
