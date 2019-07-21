Feral's GameMode 1.4 Adds Flatpak Support, Better I/O Optimization Handling
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 21 July 2019 at 06:29 AM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Feral developers released a new version of their GameMode Linux game performance optimization daemon/client this weekend in order to allow this update to land in the upcoming Fedora Workstation 31. GameMode 1.4 offers up many features including new interfaces for allowing better GNOME integration and thus the Fedora interest in seeing this version in their autumn Linux distribution update.

GameMode 1.4 exposes new D-Bus interfaces for use by external tools like its GNOME Shell extension, I/O priority and niceness optimizations are now applied to the entire game process rather than just a thread, the GameMode daemon now automatically reloads the configuration file, and there is also support for Flatpak by using the client library within a Flatpak'ed game and then communicating with the system daemon via a Flatpak portal.

GameMode 1.4 is also now using libdbus rather than ssd-bus, support for the GAMEMODERUNEXEC environment variable for extra commands, and other fixes and improvements.

More details on GameMode 1.4 via GitHub.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Unreal Engine 4.23 Preview Brings Virtual Texturing, Other Enhancements
DXVK 1.3 Released With Discard Optimization, Async Presentation
GameMode Seeing Improvement Work For Better Integration With GNOME
Godot Engine 4.0 Continues Working Towards Vulkan Support
DXVK 1.2.2 Brings Minor CPU Overhead Optimizations, Game Fixes
The Smach Z AMD+Linux Gaming Handheld Might Actually Ship This Year
Popular News This Week
AMD Releases BIOS Fix To Motherboard Partners For Booting Newer Linux Distributions
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server Planning A New Means For Automated Installations
ZFS On Linux Has Figured Out A Way To Restore SIMD Support On Linux 5.0+
AMD Sends Out Linux Graphics Driver Patches For "Arcturus" As New Vega Derived GPU
The NVMe Patches To Support Linux On Newer Apple Macs Are Under Review
Ubuntu 19.10 To Ship With Flicker-Free Boot Support