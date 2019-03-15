Feral Interactive has released GameMode 1.3 as the newest feature release to this open-source Linux system daemon to dynamically optimize the CPU/GPU/system state when launching Linux games and to return the system to its normal state when you are done gaming.
GameMode continues to be worked on predominantly by Feral Interactive developers who started the project last year along with Marc Di Luzio who is no longer at Feral but working on GameMode improvements under contract with Valve. With GameMode 1.3 comes several new features.
Now supported by GameMode 1.3 is the automatic disabling of the screensaver when games are running, a gamemoderun helper script for launching games from to help in games not having GameMode integration, support for overclocking NVIDIA GPUs, support for configuring the performance level of Radeon GPUs on the AMDGPU driver, increasing of I/O priority for game processes, and other fixes and improvements.
Those wanting to try out GameMode as the easy way for optimizing your system for Linux gaming can find the version 1.3 release via GitHub.
