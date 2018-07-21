Feral's GameMode 1.2 Released For Optimizing Linux Gaming
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 21 July 2018
For what just started out as a tool to ensure you are using the "performance" frequency scaling governor when running Linux games, Feral's open-source GameMode system tool has slowly been picking up some extra functionality.

Out this weekend is Feral GameMode 1.2 as the newest release. GameMode 1.2 adds configuration options about the default and desired governors, now supports soft real-time scheduling on kernels with SCHED_ISO support and will then use renice to boost games to a higher priority, the GameMode service is now D-Bus activated than needing to be explicitly enabled by systemd, and the GameMode libraries are now properly versioned.

It's not a huge release, but there are the improvements around the governor settings and the soft real-time scheduling / renice'ing capability.

Details and downloads for GameMode 1.2 are available via FeralInteractive on GitHub.
