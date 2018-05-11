Feral's GameMode 1.1 Released For Optimizing Linux Gaming Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 11 May 2018 at 08:55 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
One month ago Linux game porter Feral Interactive introduced GameMode as a utility/service for dynamically optimizing the Linux system performance when running games. The initial focus on GameMode was on ensuring the CPU scaling governor was in its performance mode while today brought the GameMode v1.1 release.

In the month since publicly unveiling GameMode, there has been dozens of commits going into this tool to "optimize Linux system performance on demand" though at the moment still largely remains focused on setting the Intel/AMD CPU frequency scaling driver's governor. But a lot of infrastructure work is now laid so hopefully soon we will see GameMode expand to offer more performance tweaks/optimizations.

Among the changes to find with Friday's GameMode 1.1 release is support for cascaded configuration files, -r and -s arguments for the GameMode daemon for the request and status, support for user-defined script plug-ins within the configuration file, support for a user-defined reaper thread frequency, systemd status message support, various scripting improvements, and other code refactoring and fixes.

It's certainly not the most compelling release right now or much of a reason to use it if you are already forcing the "performance" governor on your system, but with more of the infrastructure work being laid, it will be interesting to see what other optimizations and performance tweaks they pick up moving forward for enhancing the Linux gaming performance.

Those wanting to fetch the GameMode 1.1 code can do so via GitHub.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
UE4-Powered EVERSPACE Game Rolls Out Official Linux Support
Unity 2018.2 Beta Brings Vulkan Support To The Unity Editor
Unity 2018.1 Previews The New Scriptable Render Pipeline & HD Render Pipeline
The Battle for Wesnoth 1.14 Brings A New Single-Player Campaign, Launches On Steam
Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia Coming To Linux In A Month Or Two
Unigine 2.7 Continues With Graphics Improvements, Updated Editor & SDK Updates
Popular News This Week
The Shiny New Features Of X.Org Server 1.20
KDE Plasma 5 Stack Should Now Be In Good Shape For FreeBSD Ports
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
Linux Kernel Hardens Sound Drivers Against Spectre V1 Vulnerability
Linux 4.18 Set To Receive Scheduler Optimization For vCPUs
X.Org Server 1.20 To Be Released In The Days Ahead