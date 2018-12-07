Feral Is Bringing DiRT 4 To Linux In 2019
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 7 December 2018 at 10:01 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Another high profile Linux game port Feral Interactive is working on besides Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the DiRT 4 racing game!

Feral Interactive just announced that they will be releasing DiRT 4 for Linux (and macOS) in 2019.
Feral Interactive today announced that DiRT® 4™, the acclaimed off-road and rally racing game, will be released on macOS and Linux in 2019. Originally developed and published by Codemasters for PC and consoles, DiRT 4 is the latest of the studio's world-renowned racing games to be brought to macOS and Linux by Feral, following the success of DiRT Rally®, GRID Autosport™, and F1™ 2017.

DiRT 4 delivers the intense thrill of all-terrain motorsport in an electrifying mix of disciplines. Players will hurtle through point-to-point Rally races, compete in events from the official FIA World Rallycross Championship, push trucks and buggies to the limit in exhilarating Landrush battles, and put their precision steering skills to the test in Joyride challenges.
No Linux system requirements yet but we'd surely expect it to be another Vulkan-powered port.

DiRT 4 was released for Windows in June 2017 and powered by Codemasters' Ego Engine.



More details at FeralInteractive.com. Other Feral titles coming up besides DiRT 4 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider are Life Is Strange 2 and Total War: Three Kingdoms
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Epic Games Officially Rolls Out Their Own Game Store Alternative To Steam
Linux Input Expert Peter Hutterer Shows Off "GGKBDD" As Linux Gaming Keyboard Daemon
SDL2 Picks Up Support For The Razer Raiju Mobile Gaming Controller
DXVK 0.93 Released With Fixes For Overwatch, Dark Souls III, Quantum Break
Unity Planning For A Very Busy 2019 With A Lot Of Game Engine Improvements
Total War: WARHAMMER II Now Available For Linux Gamers, Powered By Vulkan
Popular News This Week
Dropping Profanity In Kernel Code Comments: Linux Gets "Hugs"
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
To No Surprise, Intel's Discrete GPU Efforts Will Support Linux Gaming
It's Looking Like The EXT4 Corruption Issue On Linux 4.19 Is Caused By BLK-MQ
Steam Linux Usage Hit 0.80% During November
AMDGPU FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync Is Set To Land For Linux 4.21