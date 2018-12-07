Feral Is Bringing DiRT 4 To Linux In 2019

Another high profile Linux game port Feral Interactive is working on besides Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the DiRT 4 racing game!
Feral Interactive just announced that they will be releasing DiRT 4 for Linux (and macOS) in 2019.
Feral Interactive today announced that DiRT® 4™, the acclaimed off-road and rally racing game, will be released on macOS and Linux in 2019. Originally developed and published by Codemasters for PC and consoles, DiRT 4 is the latest of the studio's world-renowned racing games to be brought to macOS and Linux by Feral, following the success of DiRT Rally®, GRID Autosport™, and F1™ 2017.No Linux system requirements yet but we'd surely expect it to be another Vulkan-powered port.
DiRT 4 delivers the intense thrill of all-terrain motorsport in an electrifying mix of disciplines. Players will hurtle through point-to-point Rally races, compete in events from the official FIA World Rallycross Championship, push trucks and buggies to the limit in exhilarating Landrush battles, and put their precision steering skills to the test in Joyride challenges.
DiRT 4 was released for Windows in June 2017 and powered by Codemasters' Ego Engine.
More details at FeralInteractive.com. Other Feral titles coming up besides DiRT 4 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider are Life Is Strange 2 and Total War: Three Kingdoms
