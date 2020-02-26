Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive's Days Could Be Numbered With Compulsory Strike-Off
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 26 February 2020 at 06:40 AM EST.
LINUX GAMING
Prominent Linux and macOS game porting firm Feral Interactive looks like it may be dissolving.

Update: Fortunately, it turns out the first gazette notice for compulsory strike-off was brought about as an accounting snafu. So that will hopefully be addressed soon for avoiding this issue with the UK Companies House and Feral Interactive can continue delivering quality Linux game ports. Original article below.

The UK-based Feral Interactive Limited has its first gazette notice for compulsory strike-off. A compulsory strike-off from the UK Companies House register is basically bringing the company to an end and cease to exist as a legal entity pending any objections to said strike-off. It is possible this first gazette notice for compulsory strike-off was brought on by a debtor or for late filing of accounting information (though that would be a surprise considering how long the company has been around and likely all their processes set in stone), but for that we are waiting to hear back from Feral.


The paperwork was just filed. Feral has employed dozens of developers in London for porting games from Windows to macOS and Linux as well as Android and some mobile platforms. Feral was founded in 1996 by David Stephen.

We reached out to Feral Interactive this morning and are waiting to find out what is happening to their Linux/macOS game porting operations moving forward.

In recent time we have seen several prominent Feral developers move to other companies as a possible sign of the times. There also has been criticism of the company's corporate culture on the likes of Glassdoor.

Shutting down of Feral would be a big blow to the Linux gaming community with Feral being responsible for many of the major native Linux games like the F1, Total War, and Tomb Raider franchises. Though Feral has faced competition over the past two years now from Steam Play that is allowing countless Windows games to run nicely on Linux thanks to their Wine-based Proton + DXVK.
