Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Game Ports You'd Like In 2018

Feral just asked via Twitter what games you would enjoy seeing on your favorite platform.
It’s a New Year full of new possibilities! If you could only have one new game for macOS, Linux or mobile in 2018, which one would it be? And why?— Feral Interactive (@feralgames) January 23, 2018
We can’t promise that your dreams will come true, but the best answers will star in our email newsletter. pic.twitter.com/Y64wX5gele
Of course, they can't simply port any game with a lot of requests as a lot of other factors go into making a viable port, but at least they can see what the gaming community would like to see in 2018 and gauge some interest level for pursuing potential ports.
On Feral's upcoming radar they are still teasing at least one Linux game in the works.
So what games would you like to see Feral bring to Linux in 2018? Personally I am happy with any Vulkan-using title with fine automated benchmark capabilities and great visuals. ;)