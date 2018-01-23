Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Game Ports You'd Like In 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 23 January 2018 at 07:44 AM EST. 45 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Feral Interactive is asking the community what Linux (and macOS) game ports you would like to see this year.

Feral just asked via Twitter what games you would enjoy seeing on your favorite platform.



Of course, they can't simply port any game with a lot of requests as a lot of other factors go into making a viable port, but at least they can see what the gaming community would like to see in 2018 and gauge some interest level for pursuing potential ports.

On Feral's upcoming radar they are still teasing at least one Linux game in the works.

So what games would you like to see Feral bring to Linux in 2018? Personally I am happy with any Vulkan-using title with fine automated benchmark capabilities and great visuals. ;)
45 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Castle Game Engine 6.4 Brings Rigid-Body Physics, Improved Render Pipeline
Unity Game Engine Working On Graphics Rendering Improvements For 2018
Unreal Engine 4.19 Preview Rolls Out With Renderer Enhancements
Godot 3.0 Release Candidate 1 Debuts Ahead Of This Imminent Game Engine Release
Game Porter Feral Interactive Is Up To Around 72 Employees
Unity 2018.1 Introducing A "Scriptable Render Pipeline"
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
AMD Retpoline Benchmarks From FX To Threadripper & EPYC
X.Org Server Finally Adapted To Better Deal With 16:9 & 16:10 Displays
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
New Sound Drivers Coming In Linux 4.16 Kernel