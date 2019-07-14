Fedora To Stop Providing i686 Kernels, Might Also Drop 32-Bit Modular/Everything Repos
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 14 July 2019 at 04:48 AM EDT. 6 Comments
FEDORA --
The proposed change to no longer build i686 Linux kernel packages beginning with the Fedora 31 release later this year has been approved. Additionally, they might also begin removing some 32-bit repositories.

The F31 change proposal to stop building 32-bit x86 (i686) kernels was approved at Friday's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) meeting. So that's the end of the road for 32-bit x86 kernels on Fedora and any installation media.

But also brought up in this discussion was when to end 32-bit software repositories for Fedora. FESCo debated it and said they would consider a late change proposal for the repository dropping to still happen for Fedora 31. As a result, the No i686 Repositories proposal was drafted this weekend. Under this secondary proposal, Fedora 31 would stop producing and distributing Modular and Everything i686 repositories. This also makes it impossible for existing Fedora x86 32-bit users from upgrading to Fedora 31 while sticking to an older kernel release. That late change will be discussed at the next FESCo meeting.

So if you are still using 32-bit x86 Fedora, your days could very well be numbered but at least for now the multi-lib support is expected to be maintained in order to support 32-bit programs on x86_64. At the FESCo meeting this week they also approved the "Python means Python 3" change proposal for ensuring python points to the latest Python 3.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Red Hat Introduces "Packit-as-a-Service" For Fedora
Fedora's AAC Support Finally Seeing Audio Quality Improvements
Fedora 31 Looking At No Longer Building i686 Linux Kernel Packages
Fedora Workstation 31 Is Looking Great With Many Original Features Being Worked On
Fedora's GRUB2 EFI Build To Offer Greater Security Options
Fedora 31 Will Finally Disable OpenSSH Root Password-Based Logins By Default
Popular News This Week
The Ryzen 3000 Boot Problem With Newer Linux Distros Might Be Due To RdRand Issue
AMD Releases BIOS Fix To Motherboard Partners For Booting Newer Linux Distributions
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Now Available - Powered By Linux 4.19, GNOME + Wayland
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Cycle Prepares To Begin Long Journey
Microsoft Aiming For A Linux Development Workflow Around WSL + VS Code Remote
Merging exFAT Support For Linux Is Being Talked About - Waiting On Microsoft's Blessing