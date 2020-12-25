Fedora Is Looking For Your Artwork, Photos, Recipes + Poetry
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 25 December 2020 at 03:53 AM EST. Add A Comment
For those looking to get involved with the Fedora project in manner besides the likes of coding and documentation, a Fedora Zine is being established and are looking for creative submissions.

The "Fedora Zine" is being established as part of the Outreachy 2020 winter round. The Fedora Zine is to recognize "the wide variety of work being done here at Fedora" and to provide engagement with the community. The Fedora Zine is intended to be distributed at conferences and other events, well, once the pandemic is over.


Promoting Fedora has taken on many different forms over the years from handing out Fedora "Beefy Miracle" hot dogs to now establishing a creative zine.


For the initial Fedora Zine, the Fedora community is encouraged to submit various forms of artwork both traditional and digital, photographs, poetry, recipes, stories, pictures of pets, and anything else that expresses oneself.


Those wanting to learn more can do so via the Fedora Community Blog. Should you have some extra time over the holidays, contributions to the Fedora Zine can be made via Pagure.io. Contributions for the initial issue are being accepted through 1 February.
