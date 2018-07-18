Red Hat Continues Driving Wonderful Innovations In Fedora Workstation
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 18 July 2018 at 12:18 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Red Hat's Christian Schaller has provided an update regarding some of the new feature work and improvements that the Red Hat developers have been working on this summer for Fedora Workstation.

Some of the highlights for recent Fedora Workstation developments include:

- Started off by noting our recent battery life benchmarks with Fedora Workstation coming out strong. Excitingly, Christian says that more battery life improvements are to come.

- Wayland remote desktop screensharing is beginning to work under Wayland and a patched version of Firefox should end up coming down as a F28 update.

- PipeWire can now work as a drop-in replacement to PulseAudio's libpulse.so library.

- PipeWire is also seeing Jack support improvements, pass-through improvements to come, and more.

- GNOME Builder as the GNOME-focused integrated development environment continues moving along. GNOME Builder is working towards Purism phone support / embedded devices, container/Flatpak support advancements, and more.

- GameMode is now available on Fedora.

While Fedora Workstation users tend to be the first to enjoy these improvements, thanks to Red Hat's work upstream, it ends up trickling through to other distributions too. More details can be found in Schaller's blog post.
