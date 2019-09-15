Fedora Is Beginning To Spin Workstation & Live Images For POWER
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 15 September 2019 at 08:19 AM EDT. 2 Comments
FEDORA --
If you are running the likes of the Raptor Blackbird for a POWER open-source desktop and wanting to run Fedora on it, currently you need to use the Fedora "server" CLI installer and from there install the desired packages for a desktop. But moving forward, Fedora is beginning to spin Workstation and Live images for PPC64LE.

Complementing Fedora's Power Architecture images of Fedora Everything and Fedora Server, Workstation and Live images are being assembled. This is much more convenient for those wanting an IBM POWER Linux desktop thanks to the success of the Raptor Blackbird with most Linux distributions just offering the server/CLI (non-desktop) images by default for PPC64LE.


Raptor's Blackbird is currently the leading POWER9 desktop offering.


Currently the Fedora Workstation POWER image is being built against Rawhide but it looks like the Workstation image could be ready in time for this autumn's Fedora 31 release.

More details in this thread on the Workstation/Live Fedora PPC64LE images. Current Fedora POWER images can be downloaded from alt.fedoraproject.org.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
MariaDB 10.4 + PHP 7.4 Slated For Fedora 32
Fedora 32 Looking At Switching Firewalld From Iptables To Nftables
Fedora Switching To The BFQ I/O Scheduler For Better Responsiveness & Throughput
Approved: Fedora 31 To Drop i686 Everything/Modular Repositories
Fedora Developers Discuss Ways To Improve Linux Interactivity In Low-Memory Situations
Fedora Has Formed A Minimization Team To Work On Shrinking Packaged Software
Popular News This Week
How Intel's Clear Linux Team Cut The Kernel Boot Time From 3 Seconds To 300 ms
Intel's Open-Source VP9 Video Encoder Just Scored A Massive ~3x Performance Boost
Microsoft Teams Is Coming To Linux
GNOME 3.34 Released With Its Many Performance Improvements & Better Wayland Support
Intel Linux Graphics Stack Gets Another Speed Boost - Helping Civilization VI By ~18%
PHP 7.4-RC1 Released With The Performance Looking Real Good - PHP 7.4 Benchmarks