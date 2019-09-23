Fedora Workstation 31 Should Be Another Fantastic Release For Desktop Linux

Fedora Workstation 31 when it debuts at the end of October should be another great release for the Fedora project and continuing to ship with the bleeding-edge yet stable packages and latest upstream innovations.
I continue running Fedora Rawhide on a number of systems internally and that's going well. We've covered many of the features of Fedora 31 during its development cycle thus far while now Red Hat's Christian Schaller has done a great job highlighting some of the most interesting work on the Fedora Workstation 31 front. Some of the changes include:
- Many Wayland improvements particularly from all the GNOME 3.34 upstream work for ensuring it's as reliable as X.Org.
- Lots of performance improvements, again mostly shared with all the GNOME 3.34 upstream work.
- Initial atomic mode-setting support is plumbed into the key components.
- Better Qt application integration on the GNOME desktop with the QtGNOME module.
- Continued firmware support improvements around LVFS+Fwupd.
- An improved GNOME Classic mode.
- PipeWire as the next-gen audio/video streams implementation to ultimately succeed the likes of PulseAudio continues to be worked on by Red Hat. There were some Pipewire improvements this cycle but not too many, at least a lot of fixes.
- Continued maturation of Fedora Silverblue.
More details on the forthcoming changes of Fedora Workstation 31 via Christian's blog.
