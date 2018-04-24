Fedora Workstation 28 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Terrific Update
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 24 April 2018 at 05:11 PM EDT. 4 Comments
Fedora Workstation 28 is shaping up to be another compelling update for those that are fans of this bleeding-edge Red Hat sponsored Linux distribution. I've been running Fedora Workstation 28 snapshots on a few laptops and test machines here and am quite happy with how it's shaped up as another Fedora release that delivers not only the latest features, but doing so in a seemingly sane and stable manner: I haven't encountered any problems unlike some of the past notorious Fedora releases from years ago. Overall, I am quite excited for next month's Fedora 28 release and will be upgrading my main production system to it.

For those that haven't had the luxury of trying out the beta or other development versions of Fedora Workstation 28 yet, Red Hat's Christian Schaller has provided a nice overview of some of the key improvements.

Those improvements include better Thunderbolt support, improved support for third-party applications, VirtualBox guest support from the default kernel, improved fwupd/firmware updating, improved NVIDIA driver support, the continued deployment of Flatpaks, and continued performance and power savings work.

Head on over to Christian's blog for all the F28 Workstation highlights. When the release nears, there will be benchmarks and more of my thoughts on this next Fedora Linux installment. Fedora 28 is currently scheduled for release on 8 May.
