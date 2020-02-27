The Fedora Project's One Sentence Vision

Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller recently talked about his vision for the Fedora Project over the next decade and it to become an "operating system factory", among other advancements he hopes to see out of the project in the 2020s. A one-sentence vision for Fedora is now drafted as their vision statement.
Following his draft vision statement going through the Fedora Council and also being discussed at the recent DevConf.cz conference, the new draft of the Fedora vision comes down to:
The Fedora Project envisions a world where everyone benefits from free and open source software built by inclusive, welcoming, and open-minded communities.
The vision was boiled down to wanting everyone to benefit from free/open-source software and about the communities making up Fedora. More background and for providing feedback on this draft vision can be found via the Fedora Community Blog.
