Fedora Gets An Unofficial Kernel Based On Clear Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Clear Linux on 17 July 2018 at 07:19 PM EDT. 3 Comments
CLEAR LINUX --
While the kernel configuration is just one part of Intel's Clear Linux optimizations for their performance-oriented distribution, a Fedora user has taken the liberty of spinning a Fedora kernel build based upon Clear Linux's kernel configuration.

Fedora user Manas Mangaonkar has spun a Fedora kernel on the project's COPR packaging service for those wishing to try a Clear Linux optimized kernel on Fedora 28 or Fedora Rawhide. The COPR repository can be found at pac23/High_Performance_Clear_Linux_kernel_for_Fedora.

This kernel build came up as part of a Fedora devel list discussion about Clear Linux optimizations and what could potentially end up being relevant to Fedora developers.

The repository message reads, "Intels clear linux kernel packaged for fedora. The aim of this kernel is to mimic similar performance to intels clear linux os on Intel based machines running fedora. Kernel only supports accelerated performance on Intel Cpu's,similar performance on Amd based machines is not guarenteed."

But it's important to keep in mind that Intel developers working on Clear Linux do much more than simply a tuned kernel build. They also apply a variety of packages to the kernel and many other key components like Glibc and GCC when necessary, various compiler optimizations around LTO / FMV / PGO, and a variety of other optimization approaches -- many of which can be found via the information on ClearLinux.org or their open-source code/scripts/patches on GitHub. Back at the start of the year was also my look at Tweaking Ubuntu 17.10 To Try To Run Like Clear Linux -- the Intel developers do a lot and it's not trivial nor just a couple changes to try to achieve similar performance.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Clear Linux News
Clear Linux Now Supports Kata Containers
Three Things Exciting Clear Linux Developers With GCC 8
A Look At Some Of The Clear Linux Performance Changes For June 2018
Clear Linux Working On AVX2-Optimized Qt Toolkit
Intel's Clear Linux Moving For A Quick Rollout Of GCC 8
Clear Linux Shedding More Light On Their "Magic" Performance Work
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Dropping GCC From Their Default Build Root Has Been Causing A Heated Debate
A Look At The Windows 10 vs. Linux Power Consumption On A Dell XPS 13 Laptop
How A KDE Developer Used C++17 & Boost.Python For About A 8,000x Speed-Up
ARM Launches "Facts" Campaign Against RISC-V
Browsh: A Modern, Text-Based Web Browser
GCC's Conversion To Git Is Being Held Up By RAM, a.k.a. Crazy DDR4 Prices