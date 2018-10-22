Fedora Toolbox: Allowing A Mutable Development Stack On Fedora Silverblue
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 23 October 2018 at 01:30 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Just ahead of the Fedora 29 release where Fedora Silverblue has become quite usable for a Flatpak-focused, atomic experience built using OSTree, Fedora developers have unveiled Fedora Toolbox.

Fedora Toolbox aims to make the traditional Linux development experience easy and robust for those wanting to easily do Linux development from an OSTree-based Fedora, i.e. Fedora Silverblue.

With Silverblue you lose out on the DNF package manager and the like due to the OSTree immutable images, but Fedora Toolbox provides an OCI-based container environment that is mutable and can handle RPM packages and DNF, etc. Being container-based, Fedora Toolbox won't modify or mess up your host operating system stack.

Red Hat's Debarshi Ray has been one of the developers involved in the creation of Fedora Toolbox. Learn more via this blog post. The Fedora Toolbox bits are hosted on GitHub.
Related Fedora News
