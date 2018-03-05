Adam Jackson of Red Hat who is also the X.Org Server 1.20 release organizer has made available a Copr repository for those wanting to test this near-final X.Org Server and updated DDX drivers on Fedora systems.
Adam Jackson has posted a rebuild of the X.Org Server and the DDX drivers into a Copr repository of the current state of X.Org Server 1.20, which saw its first release candidate happen last week after more than one year in development.
In the call for testing, Jackson notes that unfortunately he isn't going to land this in time for the Fedora 28 release. But he would like to offer xorg-server 1.20 as a post-release update to Fedora 28.
That though has already raised some questions about whether it's a better idea to try to get X.Org Server 1.20 in Fedora 28 pre-release due to the ABI breaking, whether this should go in through a Fedora system change proposal, or potentially be delayed to Fedora 29. We'll see what happens. But at least with Fedora Workstation continuing to use Wayland by default, getting in X.Org Server 1.20 is less important unless you are switching back to the classic GNOME session or rely a lot on XWayland.
See our X.Org Server 1.20 feature overview to learn more about this big update.
