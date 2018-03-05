X.Org Server 1.20 Is Now Available For Testing On Fedora
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 5 March 2018 at 01:21 PM EST. 2 Comments
X.ORG --
Adam Jackson of Red Hat who is also the X.Org Server 1.20 release organizer has made available a Copr repository for those wanting to test this near-final X.Org Server and updated DDX drivers on Fedora systems.

Adam Jackson has posted a rebuild of the X.Org Server and the DDX drivers into a Copr repository of the current state of X.Org Server 1.20, which saw its first release candidate happen last week after more than one year in development.

In the call for testing, Jackson notes that unfortunately he isn't going to land this in time for the Fedora 28 release. But he would like to offer xorg-server 1.20 as a post-release update to Fedora 28.

That though has already raised some questions about whether it's a better idea to try to get X.Org Server 1.20 in Fedora 28 pre-release due to the ABI breaking, whether this should go in through a Fedora system change proposal, or potentially be delayed to Fedora 29. We'll see what happens. But at least with Fedora Workstation continuing to use Wayland by default, getting in X.Org Server 1.20 is less important unless you are switching back to the classic GNOME session or rely a lot on XWayland.

See our X.Org Server 1.20 feature overview to learn more about this big update.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
DRI3 v1.2 Lands In X.Org Server 1.20
XCB & Other X.Org Package Updates Ahead Of X Server 1.20
RandR Leases Support For AMDGPU DDX Driver
X.Org Server 1.20 RC1 Released
A Look At The Many Features To X.Org Server 1.20
X.Org Server 1.20 Release Candidate Due For Release Tomorrow
Popular News This Week
GNOME Shell vs. KDE Plasma Graphics Tests On Wayland vs. X.Org Server
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Enters Its Feature Freeze
A Look At The Many Features To X.Org Server 1.20
The Linux Kernel Prepares To Be Further Locked Down When Under UEFI Secure Boot
LLVM / Clang 6.0 Should Be Released Soon With Its Many New Features
Sculpt Aims To Be A General-Purpose OS Built Atop Genode