Fedora Switching To The BFQ I/O Scheduler For Better Responsiveness & Throughput

Following Chromebooks switching to BFQ and other distributions weighing this I/O scheduler for better responsiveness while maintaining good throughput capabilities, beginning with Fedora 31 there will be BFQ used as well.
In-step with today's systemd 243 RC2 update, the Fedora packages in Rawhide and F31 have switched to using BFQ.
The switch to BFQ as the I/O scheduler stems from this Fedora / Red Hat bug report in adopting BFQ for boosting responsiveness and throughput. This comes after a systemd proposal to switch to BFQ as the default scheduler. But systemd developers decided to leave this as a downstream decision.
This BFQ I/O scheduler default is in place for SATA and SCSI devices but does not apply to modern and fast NVMe solid-state storage that generally works well without a kernel I/O scheduler.
