NVIDIA's Proprietary Linux Driver Might Soon Work On Fedora Silverblue

Fedora's Silverblue initiative formerly known as Fedora Atomic Workstation currently doesn't work with the NVIDIA binary driver, but that soon could change.
For Fedora Silverblue to ultimately move forward and gain adoption, it will need to work with NVIDIA hardware and that means supporting their proprietary driver. It's simply a fact with the open-source Nouveau driver not being good enough for the vast majority of NVIDIA GPU owners and these green graphics processors being found in many Fedora Linux boxes. Due to how Fedora Silverblue is currently composed, the NVIDIA proprietary driver doesn't currently work but there are changes being worked on in order to support the binary blob's workflow.
Alexander Larsson of Red Hat has been working on supporting the NVIDIA drivers with Silverblue. Alex is adding the NVIDIA driver to the Silverblue installation using package layering and is getting the driver shim to now build although the support isn't working yet. This bring-up is uncovering some current issues with Silverblue such as the possibility of the kernel development package possibly mismatching the current installed kernel. So hopefully this work on bringing in support for the NVIDIA driver will end up helping Silverblue for working better with other out-of-tree kernel modules too.
Details on the current work for bringing up the NVIDIA driver in Fedora Silverblue can be found via this Fedora discussion.
