NVIDIA's Binary Driver Now Works With Fedora Silverblue
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 6 March 2019 at 06:17 PM EST. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
Fedora Silverblue (formerly known as Fedora Atomic Workstation) now has support for running with NVIDIA's binary graphics driver stack.

Fedora Silverblue hasn't supported the NVIDIA Linux driver or binary kernel modules in general due to the system image being immutable, but Alexander Larsson of Red Hat has been extending Silverblue's functionality with a working akmods implementation whereby the modules are built on the rpm-ostree update command.

Silverblue has landed the akmods/kmodtools support for Silverblue into updates-testing that now allows the NVIDIA binary driver and other out-of-tree kernel modules to function.

More details on this support via Larsson's blog.
